Did you witness assault at zebra crossing in Bridgwater?
A man was assaulted in Bridgwater earlier this month and we’re hoping witnesses to the incident can help our enquiries.
He was walking along Bristol Road between 6-7pm on Friday 13 January when it happened, close to the junction with the A39 Bath Road.
When he reached the zebra crossing, he was assaulted by a second man who punched him in the face.
The suspect is described as 30-40 years old and was with a woman of a similar age at the time of the assault.
The victim attended hospital after sustaining a number of minor physical injuries, including a split lip and wound to his finger.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223010051, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.