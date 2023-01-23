Did you witness assault at zebra crossing in Bridgwater?

A man was assaulted in Bridgwater earlier this month and we’re hoping witnesses to the incident can help our enquiries.

He was walking along Bristol Road between 6-7pm on Friday 13 January when it happened, close to the junction with the A39 Bath Road.

When he reached the zebra crossing, he was assaulted by a second man who punched him in the face.

The suspect is described as 30-40 years old and was with a woman of a similar age at the time of the assault.

The victim attended hospital after sustaining a number of minor physical injuries, including a split lip and wound to his finger.