Have you ever wondered what a Saturday night in policing looks like?

We will be live tweeting calls received by our control room from 6pm this Saturday (28 January) until 2am the next morning.

The live peek behind the scenes will highlight the significant and varied demand the Avon and Somerset Police Control Room team deals with on a daily basis.

Followers will also meet the people behind the headsets as we throw a spotlight on our team including call handlers, dispatchers, force incident managers, switchboard operators and the team providing live-time intelligence for immediate incidents.

Most calls received during the eight-hour period will be tweeted on the @ASPControlRoom Twitter account with the hashtag #ASPLive.

A team of staff will Tweet the basic details of live calls as part of their shift where this does not have an impact on frontline policing, offering an insight into the volume and varied demand officers face every day.

The control room in Portishead is responsible for handling all 999 and 101 calls in Avon and Somerset. As well as dealing with members of the public, staff in the control room also deploy police resources and take control of incidents.

Head of Command and Control Becky Tipper said: “Last month we received 76,614 calls into the control room with 26,407 of these being 999 calls. Compared to December 2021 this is an increase of 2193 emergency 999 calls in December alone.

We want to give members of the public an insight into the work that officers and staff manage in a typical day so expect to see several hundred tweets sharing the demand coming into us over the eight hours.

I hope our Tweetathon gives an awareness of the variety of calls we receive on both our emergency and non-emergency lines and hope this will help encourage you to make the right choices when contacting us or one of our partner agencies.”

To follow the tweetathon, follow Avon and Somerset Police Control Room on Twitter using the handle @ASPControlRoom or search for the hashtag #ASPLive between 6pm on Saturday 28 January and 2am on Sunday 29 January.