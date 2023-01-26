Man due in court after being extradited from Romania

A man is due to appear before magistrates tomorrow (Friday 27 January) after being extradited from Romania.

George Ioan will appear at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court charged with 25 counts of burglary and one count of conspiracy to commit burglary between 1 October 2019 and 31 January 2020.

Specialist officers travelled to Romania yesterday (Wednesday 25 January) to collect the 41-year-old and he is currently in custody ahead of tomorrow’s hearing.

The charges relate to burglaries committed in the North Somerset area during the latter part of 2019 and early part of 2020.

Officers have worked with other agencies including Europol, Interpol and the National Crime Agency as part of this investigation.