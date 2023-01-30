Man due in court after six-year-old boy seriously injured in collision

A 21-year-old man is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday 30 January) after being charged with four offences in connection with a collision which left a six-year-old boy seriously injured.

Ellis Smith, of Kingsmead Road, Bristol, has been charged with:

Causing serious injury by dangerous driving

Failing to stop at the scene of a collision

Committing an act/ series of acts with intent to pervert the course of justice

Using a motor vehicle on the road without third party insurance

The collision happened on Wade Street, Bristol at about 6pm on Saturday (28 January).

A six-year-old boy sustained serious injuries in the incident and is currently in hospital in a stable condition.

His next of kin are being supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.

Smith remains in police custody pending his appearance before magistrates.