Man recalled to prison after pleading guilty to theft offences in Bath

A thief has been recalled to prison within 72 hours of him stealing from a shop in Bath.

Dylan Hooper was sentenced at Bath Magistrates Court on Tuesday 10 January after admitting to two theft offences.

The 19-year-old stole fragrances, worth approximately £225, from a shop in Milsom Street on Saturday 7 January and in the early hours of the following morning he stole and handbag and its contents.

An investigation was carried out and CCTV footage obtained. A PCSO, based in Bath, studied the footage and was able to recognise Hooper from the clips.

Hooper, of Manvers Street, was arrested, charged and remanded on Monday 9 January.

He pleaded guilty to a single charge of theft from a shop and a second of theft from a person. He was recalled to prison for two months, having only been released on licence earlier this month. He was ordered to pay compensation too.

Sergeant Stephen Wilson said: “This quick investigation and response has meant a thief, who targeted both a person and a business in Bath, was swiftly detained.

“By working collaboratively across the organisation, one of our PCSOs was able to help the officer in the case to identify Hooper and make sure the offender was brought to justice.

“We are committed to ensuring Bath is a safe and enjoyable place to live and work and will not hesitate to ensure offenders are dealt with robustly and efficiently.”