Rapist jailed for non-recent sexual offences in Bristol

A rapist has been jailed after being convicted of crimes he committed in the 1980s and 1990s.

Leroy Hall was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 20 January after being found guilty of non-recent sexual offences.

In the late-1980s, a then 17-year-old girl got into a car being driven by Hall. The jury during a five-day trial this month were told how he drove her to the Eastville area of the city and raped her.

She reported what happened to police in 2017 after seeing a newspaper article with a picture of Hall and recognising him as the man who raped her.

In a victim personal statement read out in court during the sentencing hearing, she explained that Hall’s actions that night continue to impact her family and day-to-day life.

She said: “When my daughter was growing up, and even as an adult, I have been overprotective with her. I would organise her taxi, and check with her several times that night that she was OK when she went out, even checking she had got into the right taxi.

“I am still angry I have to go through therapy, and I still think about what happened to me every day of my life.

“I want the person who raped me to understand that what he did all those years ago has affected my life and that I will never be the same person again.”

Hall, of Chaplin Road in Easton, was also found guilty of one count of false imprisonment and one of indecent assault for offences committed on a second person in the mid-1990s.

The woman, who was in her 20s at the time, was offered a lift by Hall in Stokes Croft. But rather than take her where she wanted to go, her drove her around Bristol and then indecently assaulted her.

Hall, 66, was given a six-and-a-half year sentence following his rape conviction. He received custodial sentences of two-and-a-half years for the false imprisonment offence and two years for the indecent assault, both which will run concurrently.

Investigating officer, Rog Ibrahim of Bristol CID, said: “Leroy Hall demonstrated sexual predatory behaviour by committing these serious offences against a teenager and a young woman, which has had an enormous impact on them both throughout their lives.

“We would like to thank both women for having the courage and strength throughout the investigation and crown court trial, as it has led to a serious sexual offender being brought to justice. Hall had previous convictions for rape and we welcome the custodial sentence he has received for his horrific crimes.

“We’d like to assure anyone who wishes to report any sexual offence that they will be believed – it does not matter if it happened 30 minutes ago or 30 years ago, it will be taken very seriously and we can help victims access any support services they may benefit from.”