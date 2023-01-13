Seven people in court to face drug supply charges after county lines warrants

Seven people have been charged with drug offences following a number of warrants being carried out in Bristol this week

Officers began conducting searches of properties in the city in the early hours of Tuesday 10 January as part of their enquiries into suspected county lines drug supply.

Seven people were arrested and they have subsequently been charged:

Abdullah Elmi, 24 of Cotton Mill Lane in St Phillips – two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Faisal Jama, 21 of Bishport Avenue in Hartcliffe – two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Mahaed Mohamed, 24 of Maes Knoll Close in Hengrove – two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Guuleed Mohamed, 22 of Maes Knoll Close in Hengrove – two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Khalid Nur, 25 of Mede Close in Redcliff – two counts of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply; three counts of possession of a class B drug with intent to supply; two counts of being concerned in supply of class A drugs and two counts of acquire/use/possess criminal property.

A 17-year-old male, from Bristol – one count of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply and one count of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

A 17-year-old male, from Bristol – one count of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

All seven defendants appeared in Bristol Magistrates Court yesterday (Thursday 12 January).

The five adult defendants have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 10 February.

The two teenage defendants – who cannot legally be publicly identified as they are not adults – have pleaded guilty and released on conditional bail. They will be sentenced by magistrates on Wednesday 1 March.

Inspector Cath Leigh, of the Bristol East neighbourhood team, said: “Proactive action taken by officers tackling county lines, supported by the neighbourhood poling team, has seen seven people charged and brought before the courts this week to face allegations relating to class A and class B drugs supply.

“We know how important this issue is to our communities and would encourage anyone with information to report it to us.”

Anyone with information about drug activity in their community can call 101 or report online at www.avonandsomerset.police.uk or alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Insp Leigh added: “We work closely with partner agencies, including the Keeping Bristol Safe Partnership; in addition anyone requiring support can approach their local neighbourhood team, who will be able to help.”