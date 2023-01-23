Three arrested in drug warrants – Bath

Three people were arrested and a large volume of drugs seized in a day of action in Bath.

Bath Neighbourhood Policing Team led an operation to disrupt and apprehend suspected drug dealers and to prevent drug crime in the city and surrounding communities.

In the early hours of Wednesday 18 January, four warrants were executed in different address in Bath simultaneously.

During this operation, a quantity of class A and class B drugs were seized (suspected cocaine and cannabis), along with a number of bladed articles and large sums of cash.

Two men, aged 18 and 24, and a woman, aged 58, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs. They have been released under investigation.

Neighbourhood policing Inspector Lee Humphreys said: “Drugs, and the crimes associated with them, destroy the lives of those who take them and those around them.

“This was a great combined effort from various teams across the force to act on intelligence given to us and sourced by some of our officers.

“The operation has allowed us to seize large amounts of drugs and weapons which could make it onto our streets.

“The Bath Neighbourhood Policing Team is committed to reducing drugs in the city and surrounding areas and bring those responsible to justice.”