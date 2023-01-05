Witness appeal after collision in east Bristol

Did you witness a collision in east Bristol last month?

It happened at about 11-11.30pm on Sunday 4 December in Robertson Road.

A grey BMW X5 and a silver Mercedes Vito were involved and witnesses described seeing a number of males flee the scene following the collision. Witnesses said the men were in possession of baseball bats.

Officers attended and carried out an area tour but those involved had already left the scene.

A cannabis grow was subsequently discovered at a residential address nearby and the plants were seized. Shortly afterwards, a man presented at hospital after being assaulted. He has since been discharged from hospital. At this time we are keeping an open mind whether these matters are linked.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage are asked to call 101 quoting reference number 5222290898.