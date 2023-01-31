Witness appeal after cyclist injured in fail-to-stop collision

A woman required hospital treatment following a fail-to-stop collision on the A39 in Glastonbury.

She was riding her bike at the time of the collision with an unknown vehicle travelling in the same direction towards Wells. It happened near the Tin Bridge roundabout at approximately 5.15am on Friday 20 January.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but they are not considered to be life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop at the scene. We believe their vehicle may have sustained some damage as a result of the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or may have footage that could help our enquiries, is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223017373.