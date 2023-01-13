Witness appeal after fatal collision on A4174

We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Filton on Monday 9 January.

A pedestrian was seriously injured in Station Road (A4174) in a collision between him and a silver Honda Civic occurred shortly before 8.30pm.

He was taken to hospital but sadly died on Wednesday 11 January. His family have been informed and are being supported by a specially trained officer.

The road was closed for a number of hours to allow collision investigators to attend the scene. It was reopened the following morning.

We’d ask anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dashcam that may assist our enquires, to please call 101 and quote reference number 5223006576.