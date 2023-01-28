Witness appeal after fatal collision – Watchet

We’re appealing for witnesses after a single-vehicle collision near Watchet today, Saturday 28 January.

Emergency services were called at about 11.45am after a plum-coloured Skoda Fabia collided with a wall at the junction of the B3190 and the B3224, outside Brendon Hill Methodist Church.

Sadly, despite first-aid from off-duty medics who stopped at the scene to help, the driver, a man in his 70s, died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them. They are being supported by specially-trained family liaison officer.

The road is blocked by the collapsed wall and remains closed until that can be cleared and made safe.

If you saw the collision, or the vehicle in the moments beforehand, or have dashcam footage which could help the investigation, please contact us.