Witnesses sought following firearms incident in Bath

We are appealing for witnesses after a firearm was discharged outside a Bath address.

Officers are investigating after a handgun was used outside a property in Snowhill at around 11pm on Friday 6 January.

A car was also damaged at the same location the following day. We believe these incidents are linked.

Neighbourhood policing Chief Inspector Ronald Lungu said: “Thankfully, no one was injured during either incident, but we have increased high-visibility patrols in the area as a precaution and to provide reassurance to the community.

“We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area and may have seen or heard anything suspicious that evening.”

If you have any information or may have CCTV or doorbell footage from around the area, please contact 101 and quote reference 5223004403.