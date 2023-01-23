Woman sustains broken ankle in collision at retail park in Filton

Can you help our enquiries into a collision that saw a pedestrian sustain a broken ankle in Filton earlier this month?

We are hoping there may be witnesses that have yet to come forward as we try to ascertain what happened at Abbey Wood Retail Park on Tuesday 3 January.

A woman, in her 50s, needed to go to Southmead Hospital following the collision involving a red Kia Rio at approximately 6.50pm. She remained in hospital for a number of days but has since been discharged.

The driver remained and spoke with officers at the scene.