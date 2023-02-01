A358 closed at Ashill after collision

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision on the A358 at Ashill.

The road is closed following a collision involving a car and a lorry at about 4.15pm today, Wednesday 1 February.

The driver of the car has been airlifted to hospital. Their family are aware. The driver of the lorry is unhurt.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and follow the diversions at junction 25 of the M5 Thornfalcon and the A358’s junction with the A303.

Specialist recovery is required for the lorry and it’s not yet clear when the road will reopen.

If you witnessed or have dashcam footage of the collision or the moments beforehand, please contact us.