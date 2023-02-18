A4 closed near Bath following collision

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision which has closed the A4 Batheaston bypass between London Road, Bath and the A363 Bradford Road, Bathford.

Mill Lane is also closed following the collision involving a pedestrian and a lorry.

Police and the ambulance service were called to the scene just before 8.45am today, Saturday 18 February.

The road is likely to remain closed for some time and motorists are urged to seek alternate routes and follow @HighwaysSWEST for travel updates.

If you were travelling along that stretch of road at the time and have any dashcam footage or information which could help the investigation please call 101 and give log number 309 of 18 February.