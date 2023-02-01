Appeal after collision leaves man, 94, in hospital

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a collision which has left a 94-year-old man in hospital.

The man was walking along Styles Hill, Frome, at about 2.25pm on Monday 30 January when he was involved in a collision with a black BMW X3.

The driver of the car, a man in his 80s, also went hospital as a precaution.

If you saw the collision or the vehicle in the moments beforehand, or have any dashcam or other footage which could help the investigation, please contact us.