Appeal after collision leaves man, 94, in hospital
We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a collision which has left a 94-year-old man in hospital.
The man was walking along Styles Hill, Frome, at about 2.25pm on Monday 30 January when he was involved in a collision with a black BMW X3.
The driver of the car, a man in his 80s, also went hospital as a precaution.
If you saw the collision or the vehicle in the moments beforehand, or have any dashcam or other footage which could help the investigation, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223023622, or complete our online appeals form.