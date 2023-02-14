Appeal after fatal collision near Peasedown St John

We’re appealing for witnesses after a single vehicle collision near Peasedown St John in which, sadly, a woman died.

Officers were called to Wellow Road just after 7.45am on Tuesday 14 February. They found a silver VW Polo had left the road.

While formal identification has yet to take place, our thoughts are with the woman’s family and they are being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer.

Following initial investigations police believe the collision happened sometime after 10.45pm on Monday 13 February. We want to hear from anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage which could help our enquiries.