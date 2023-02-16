Appeal after man punched in face – Keynsham
We are appealing for the public’s help after a man was punched in the face.
Officers were called at around 6.50pm to a shop in Queens Road, Keynsham, on Friday 3 February after a man was punched in the face by an unknown man.
The victim had confronted the offender, believing he had stolen items from the store, when he was attacked.
The victim did not require hospital treatment but has sustained some bad bruising above his eye.
The unknown man ran off towards Queens Road Park.
Officers would like to identify this man, who they believe has information which could aid the investigation.
He is white, of slim build, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, with short, almost shaven hair. He is shown wearing a red jacket.
If you have any information, can identify the man, or saw the incident, please call us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223027349, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.