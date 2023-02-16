Appeal after man punched in face – Keynsham

We are appealing for the public’s help after a man was punched in the face.

Officers were called at around 6.50pm to a shop in Queens Road, Keynsham, on Friday 3 February after a man was punched in the face by an unknown man.

The victim had confronted the offender, believing he had stolen items from the store, when he was attacked.

The victim did not require hospital treatment but has sustained some bad bruising above his eye.

The unknown man ran off towards Queens Road Park.

Officers would like to identify this man, who they believe has information which could aid the investigation.

He is white, of slim build, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, with short, almost shaven hair. He is shown wearing a red jacket.

