Appeal for information following burglary in Somerton

We’re seeking witnesses and information following a burglary in Somerton.

Unknown offenders forcibly entered a commercial premises on Bancombe Trading Estate between the hours of 10pm and midnight on Wednesday 18 January, causing damage to the perimeter fencing. A substantial amount of timber was taken.

The offenders are described as wearing dark coloured tracksuits.

Officers have increased night-time patrols of the area following the incident and are keen to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious.

If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 5223014162 or complete our online appeals form.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.