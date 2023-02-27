Appeal for witnesses and dashcam following A370 collision

We are appealing for witnesses after a two-vehicle collision in North Somerset yesterday.

We were called at around 2.15pm on Sunday 26 February following the incident on the A370 Weston Road, in Congresbury, which involved two cars, one of which left the road.

Five people were taken to hospital, with one person in critical condition.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and may have seen the collision or have dashcam footage.

They are especially keen to speak to the driver of a vehicle travelling towards Puxton who was seen at the area at the time of the collision.

The A370 remained closed between M5 Junction 21 and Congresbury and was reopened at around 1.45am today (Monday 27 February).