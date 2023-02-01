Appeal for witnesses as detectives launch murder investigation following man’s death

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man who was stabbed in Bristol yesterday (Tuesday 31 January).

Emergency services were called to Fairfax Street at 4.26pm by a member of the public who had stopped to help an injured man.

The man, aged in his 30s, was taken man to hospital, where he sadly later died.

Chief Inspector Robert Cheeseman said: “We understand these events will cause the public concern and we’d like to reassure people a thorough investigation is already underway, led by detectives from our Major Crime Investigation Team.

“Unfortunately, we have not yet been able to notify the man’s next of kin yet and this is something we’re trying to do as a matter of urgency.

“A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish exactly how he died, and specialist family liaison officers are on standby to provide the man’s family with support.”

Ch Insp Cheeseman added: “While we are in the early stages of our inquiry, we know there was an altercation between two groups of men in the park near the ruins of St Peter’s Church shortly before 4.25pm.

“Following this altercation, one of the men we believe was involved left the scene on a bicycle as the victim made his way to Fairfax Street where he was then found by the member of the public.

“As part of our investigation, we’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area yesterday afternoon who saw two groups of men, all of whom were black, involved in what might have appeared to be a disagreement.

“If you saw anything, or have any mobile phone footage or images which might help, please get in touch.

“A cordon remains in place around the park while specialist officers forensically examine it, and a detailed search is carried out.

“A review of CCTV is also underway while members of the public can expect to see officers canvassing the area, including local businesses, to identify any witnesses.

“We believe this incident to be an isolated one but should anyone have any specific concerns then I’d encourage them to talk to an officer.”

A demonstration is taking place today (Wednesday 1 February) in the city centre which was planned to pass through Castle Park. In light of this incident, we spoke to the organisers and agreed a revised route which will take them through Broadmead.

We appreciate the impact this revised route may have on local businesses and we’re grateful for their understanding.