Appeal issued after car driven at teenagers during robbery in Taunton

We’re investigating an incident in which two teenagers had their bikes stolen during a robbery in Taunton.

The two victims, both aged 13 years old, were cycling on Roman Road at about 4.40pm on Sunday (29 January), when they were deliberately driven at by a silver Ford vehicle (possibly a B-Max or C-Max, with a sliding door on side) – see image below.

They were threatened and had their bikes stolen. They were unharmed but left shaken following the incident.

One of the bikes was a black Apollo Slant, with white writing on and a 17-inch frame, while the second was a black Muddy Fox Anarchy 100 model, with blue writing on.

We want to speak to anyone who saw this incident, or anyone in the local area who may have dashcam or doorbell/CCTV footage, showing the incident, or the vehicle involved in this offence.

If you can help, please call us.