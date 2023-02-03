Arrests made after man injured in Taunton

Two teenagers are in police custody after a man was stabbed while walking along Colin Road, Taunton, at about 11.40pm on Thursday 2 February.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with two wounds not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing. Two teenage boys were arrested overnight in connection with the incident.

A scene remains in place on Colin Road and you’ll see an increased police presence in the area as house-to-house and other enquiries continue.

Neighbourhood PCSOs will be patrolling the area today Friday 3 February, to offer a reassuring uniformed presence and speak with anyone who has concerns after this incident.

We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the Colin Road area last night who saw or has dashcam or other footage of anything which could help. If you have any information please contact us.