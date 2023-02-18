Arrests made after man stabbed – Taunton

A man has gone to hospital after being stabbed in Taunton.

It happened in the park area between Baldwin Road and Monmouth Road, Halcon, just before 3.30pm today, Saturday 18 February.

Police and ambulance crews attended immediately and found a man with stab wounds. Thankfully his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing and he’s receiving treatment in hospital.

Initial reports suggest that he had been involved in altercation with several other people who were on bicycles.

A man was arrested nearby at about 4pm and a teenage boy has also been arrested. Both remain in police custody at this time.

You’ll continue to see an increased police presence in the area as enquiries continue. If you have any concerns please speak with local officers.

If you saw the incident or have any dashcam, CCTV or other footage which could help the ongoing investigation we’d like to hear from you.