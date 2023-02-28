Bristol man jailed after admitting riot charge

A man who admitted rioting outside Bristol’s Bridewell Police station has been jailed at Bristol Crown Court today (Tuesday 28 February).

Carl Davis, of St Werburgh’s, Bristol, became the 32nd person to be jailed for offences committed during the riot when he appeared in front of Judge James Patrick.

Sentencing him to two years and six months the judge described the level of violence he used as “modest” in comparison to others he’d previously imprisoned.

His sentence of takes the collective total to 98 years and 10 months.

As with previous cases in which a guilty plea had been entered, Judge Patrick viewed evidence of Davis’ offending outside Bridewell Police Station, including footage from officers’ body worn cameras, CCTV and mobile phone footage.

The 26-year-old was captured on camera kicking officers several times and was also seen kicking and punching the police station window.

Detective Superintendent James Riccio, the senior investigating officer, said: “Carl Davis posed for photographs in front of a burning police van following the awful of events of 21 March 2021.

“Hours earlier he had repeatedly kicked officers and contributed to the breaking of the police station window.

“He was by no means the worst offender on the night, but his actions were still completely unacceptable and it is right he faces the consequences.”