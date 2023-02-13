Can you help us identify these two men?

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify these two men.

The two men pictured are both described as white, one is of large build with facial hair, while the other is of slim build and is clean shaven.

Officers would like to speak with them following an incident at a fuel station, in Badminton Road, Bristol on Thursday 15 December at around 4.15pm.

Two unknown men driving a white Ford Transit made off with a large sum of fuel.

If you can identify the men or have any information, please call us.