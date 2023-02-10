Can you help us identify these two people?

We are appealing for the public’s help after a man was assaulted by Bristol’s Temple Meads Railway Station.

On Monday 19 September, the victim challenged two teenagers who were being disruptive at a bus stop outside Temple Meads at around 1.30am.

One of the offenders forced open a bin containing glass bottles and they began throwing them at the man.

One of the bottles struck the victim in the face, fracturing a facial bone and causing cuts and bruising.

The man was taken to hospital where he later required surgery. He is now recovering at home.

Officers investigated a number of other avenues of identification, which have now been exhausted, so they are appealing to the public to assist with identifying the people photographed.

We are appealing for the public’s help as officers would like to speak to the people pictured.

We believe they may have information which could aid our investigation into the incident.

If you can help identify them, or witnessed the assault, please call us.