CCTV appeal after burglary in Hanham

A power saw and electronic systems were stolen during a burglary in Hanham.

The incident happened at a house in Tudor Road at approximately 1.30pm on Thursday 5 January.

We are releasing an image of a man we wish to speak with in connection with our enquiries.

He’s described as white, in his 30s, with ginger hair and beard. He is pictured wearing a dark half-zip jumper with grey stripes and a pair of blue jeans.

Anyone who recognises the man, or witnessed the burglary, is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223003076.