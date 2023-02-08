CCTV appeal after burglary in Hanham
A power saw and electronic systems were stolen during a burglary in Hanham.
The incident happened at a house in Tudor Road at approximately 1.30pm on Thursday 5 January.
We are releasing an image of a man we wish to speak with in connection with our enquiries.
He’s described as white, in his 30s, with ginger hair and beard. He is pictured wearing a dark half-zip jumper with grey stripes and a pair of blue jeans.
Anyone who recognises the man, or witnessed the burglary, is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223003076.
Information and advice around protecting your home and property from criminals is available within the Crime Prevention section of our website.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223003076, or complete our online appeals form.