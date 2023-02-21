CCTV appeal after robbery in Bridgwater

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man.

He is described as white, of medium build, wearing a blue-hooded top, trainers, a face mask and sunglasses. He is shown carrying a rucksack.

Officers would like to speak to him after an incident at a shop, in Taunton Road, Bridgwater, on Friday 6 January.

Between 10.30-11am, an unknown man entered a shop and began putting items in his bag. When approached by staff, he produced and threatened them with a weapon before making off.

If you recognise the man in the image, or were in the area and have any relevant footage, please call us.