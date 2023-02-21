CCTV appeal after robbery in Bridgwater
We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man.
He is described as white, of medium build, wearing a blue-hooded top, trainers, a face mask and sunglasses. He is shown carrying a rucksack.
Officers would like to speak to him after an incident at a shop, in Taunton Road, Bridgwater, on Friday 6 January.
Between 10.30-11am, an unknown man entered a shop and began putting items in his bag. When approached by staff, he produced and threatened them with a weapon before making off.
If you recognise the man in the image, or were in the area and have any relevant footage, please call us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223003791, or complete our online appeals form.