CCTV appeal after woman sexually assaulted – Wellington
We are appealing for the public’s help us in our enquiries after a woman was sexually assaulted in Wellington this morning (Sunday 26 February).
Police would like to speak to the man photographed as they believe he has information which can aid their investigation.
He is white and is shown wearing a dark coat with padding in the sleeves.
The incident happened at around 1.30am. The victim had been walking along Fore Street when she was attacked.
We are making sure the victim has access to any support services she requires following the incident.
If anyone recognises him, or saw anything suspicious, please call us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223046399, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.