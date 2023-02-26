CCTV appeal after woman sexually assaulted – Wellington

We are appealing for the public’s help us in our enquiries after a woman was sexually assaulted in Wellington this morning (Sunday 26 February).

Police would like to speak to the man photographed as they believe he has information which can aid their investigation.

He is white and is shown wearing a dark coat with padding in the sleeves.

The incident happened at around 1.30am. The victim had been walking along Fore Street when she was attacked.

We are making sure the victim has access to any support services she requires following the incident.

If anyone recognises him, or saw anything suspicious, please call us.