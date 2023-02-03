CCTV appeal following Bristol assault

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify these people following an incident in Bristol.

Officers would like to speak to the three people pictured as they believe they have information about an assault in Canon’s Road, outside Za Za Bazaar and Pitcher and Piano.

On Sunday 11 December at around 1.30am, the victim was punched to the face, causing him to fall to the ground. He was then further assaulted.

The victim sustained large cut and bruises including a black eye and bruising to his head and face.

He was taken to hospital and later discharged to recover at home.

The three people officers would like to speak to are described as:

A bald, white man, of stocky build, around 25-30 years old, wearing a green and white-checked jacket and black trousers.

A black man, with black corn row-style hair, a beard, around 20-25 years old, wearing a black, long sleeve top with writing along the arm and black trousers.

A black woman, with long, dark hair, around 18-25 years old, wearing a white top, dark leather trousers and white trainers.

If you have any information which could aid the investigation, or can identify these three people, please call 101 and quote reference 5222295932.