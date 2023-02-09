CCTV footage released as part of enquiries into burglary in Bristol

Enquiries are being carried out after a laptop computer and a video games console were stolen during a burglary in Bristol.

The items were taken when a home in Ashton Road was broken into between 2-2.30pm on Wednesday 11 January.

We are releasing CCTV footage showing a man we want to talk to in connection with our ongoing investigation.

He is described as white, in his late-30s or early-40s and was seen wearing a grey hoodie with a black stripe.

Witnesses to the burglary, or anyone who can help us trace the man seen in the footage, is asked to call us on 101 and provide the call-handler with reference number 5223008341.