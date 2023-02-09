Skip to content

You are here: Home » News » CCTV footage released as part of enquiries into burglary in Bristol

CCTV footage released as part of enquiries into burglary in Bristol

Posted at 17:42 on 9th February 2023 in Appeals

Generic image of police car in the dark

Enquiries are being carried out after a laptop computer and a video games console were stolen during a burglary in Bristol.

The items were taken when a home in Ashton Road was broken into between 2-2.30pm on Wednesday 11 January.

We are releasing CCTV footage showing a man we want to talk to in connection with our ongoing investigation.

He is described as white, in his late-30s or early-40s and was seen wearing a grey hoodie with a black stripe.

Witnesses to the burglary, or anyone who can help us trace the man seen in the footage, is asked to call us on 101 and provide the call-handler with reference number 5223008341.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223008341, or complete our online appeals form.