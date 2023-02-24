CCTV released after two people assaulted in Bristol city centre

Officers investigating an assault on two people in Bristol city centre are hoping the public can help them identify a man captured on CCTV.

A man and a woman, both in their 20s, were assaulted at The Bearpit shortly after 3am on Saturday 29 October.

The man suffered a broken jaw and required dental treatment. The woman sustained bruises and also required hospital treatment.

The man we are trying to trace is described as male, white, about 5ft 10ins, estimated to be in his 30s, of a large build and had short brown hair. He was wearing a grey Hoodrich tracksuit top.

PC Alex Northover said: “Although this happened during the early hours, we are hopeful that there were people in the area who witnessed this brutal and unprovoked violence.

“Thankfully instances of this nature are infrequent, but we remain committed to catch the man responsible.

“We appreciate the CCTV is not of the best quality, but please call us if you recognise the man who we hope can help our enquiries, or if you witnessed the assaults. Contact us on 101 quoting reference number 5222260603, via our website or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”