CCTV released following Bridgwater burglary
We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man who officers would like to speak to.
The man pictured is white, of medium build, with short, dark hair, wearing a navy blue Hugo Boss jumper.
Officers believe he has information which can aid their investigation following a burglary and fraud incident on Friday 19 August last year.
The incident happened between 9-10.30pm when a person entered a property on High Street, Stogursey, and stole a handbag with bank cards inside.
The bank cards were later used on Bridgwater High Street on two separate occasions.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222200329, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.