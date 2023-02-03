CCTV released following Bridgwater burglary

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man who officers would like to speak to.

The man pictured is white, of medium build, with short, dark hair, wearing a navy blue Hugo Boss jumper.

Officers believe he has information which can aid their investigation following a burglary and fraud incident on Friday 19 August last year.

The incident happened between 9-10.30pm when a person entered a property on High Street, Stogursey, and stole a handbag with bank cards inside.

The bank cards were later used on Bridgwater High Street on two separate occasions.