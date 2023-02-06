Changes to Trinity Road Police Station underway

East Bristol Neighbourhood Policing team will be holding monthly community outreach meetings at the Trinity Centre in St Phillips to speak with the local community ahead of the temporary closure of Trinity Road Police Station in Bristol.

Trinity Road police station will close on 4 March, ahead of the redevelopment of the site by The Guinness Partnership which is intended to begin in summer 2023. The proposed redevelopment will provide 104 affordable (rented) and shared ownership apartments, ranging from 1 bedroom to 3-bedroom units. Part of the ground floor of the development will be used as a new police station, serving the local community and ensuring the Neighbourhood Policing team continue to be based at the heart of the local community.

Chief Inspector Deepak Kenth said: “We‘re committed to making sure that our Neighbourhood Policing team continue to deliver policing services within the local community. Although there will be a change to the police station and Enquiry Office, there will be no change in the number of police officers and PCSOs patrolling in the local area.

“We’re excited about having a new, modern, police station that will meet our needs better than the existing station which is much too large and in need of significant investment. But we are keen to reassure the community that we are still very much around while the new building is being constructed.

“Over the next six months we will be holding monthly meetings at the Trinity Centre where members of the community can come and speak to a member of the Neighbourhood Policing team and ask any questions they have about local policing and the changes being made to Trinity Road Police Station.”

The monthly community events are open to residents, traders and anyone that has an interest local policing and will be held at The Trinity Centre on:

Tuesday 31 January – 5pm to 7pm (Main Hall)

Saturday 25 February – 11am to 1pm (Main Hall)

Friday 31 March – 5pm to 7pm (Graffiti Room)

Wednesday 26 April- 1pm to 3pm (Main Hall)

Thursday 25 May – 10am to 12pm (Graffiti Room)

Monday 19 June – 5pm to 7pm (Graffiti Room)

From 5 March, the nearest police Enquiry Offices will be at The Bridewell Police Station and Fishponds Police Station. The Neighbourhood Policing team can be contacted by completing a form at https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/your-area/trinity/ or by calling 101.

We will be providing further updates as the plans progress so please bookmark this page and come back soon.