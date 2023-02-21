Dashcam appeal after teen assaulted in Bristol
We are appealing for dashcam footage after a teenager was assaulted in Bristol.
On Friday 10 February at around 8.45pm, a teenage boy was punched and kicked multiple times by a group of teenagers in Bond Street, Bristol.
The group of teenagers are described as black, thought to be in their mid to late-teens years old, and one person had a scooter.
The victim sustained bruising and swelling to the face and attended hospital as a precaution. He has been released to recover at home.
If you have any information, or relevant footage, from the incident, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223033402, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.