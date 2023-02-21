Dashcam appeal after teen assaulted in Bristol

We are appealing for dashcam footage after a teenager was assaulted in Bristol.

On Friday 10 February at around 8.45pm, a teenage boy was punched and kicked multiple times by a group of teenagers in Bond Street, Bristol.

The group of teenagers are described as black, thought to be in their mid to late-teens years old, and one person had a scooter.

The victim sustained bruising and swelling to the face and attended hospital as a precaution. He has been released to recover at home.

If you have any information, or relevant footage, from the incident, please contact us.