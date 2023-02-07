Denise Jarvis: Renewed appeal for help finding woman missing for six months

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Denise Jarvis, who’s been missing from Kingswood for more than six months, continue to appeal for the public’s help.

Denise, 44, was last seen on the evening of Wednesday 3 August in the area of Southey Park, in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire.

Since then, a thorough investigation has seen officers complete more than 700 actions and speak to around 70 of Denise’s contacts in the hope of finding her.

Extensive searches of the area where she was last seen have also been carried out, as well as other intelligence and POLSA-led searches, some of which have involved the use of police divers while CCTV from the area has also been reviewed.

Detective Inspector Ben Lavender, the senior investigating officer, said: “We remain extremely concerned about the welfare of Denise.

“She has not been in contact with her family or friends since 3 August, and there is currently no evidence of her using a phone or accessing her bank account since this date.

“During the course of our inquiry we have reviewed dozens of hours of CCTV. While unfortunately we have not located any footage of her since she went missing, we have retrieved some from the days and weeks before.

“A CCTV image we’re releasing of Denise from 26 July shows the coat she was wearing when she was seen in Southey Park – a grey, thigh-length, sleeveless coat.

“We don’t expect people to remember seeing Denise six months ago but if seeing her coat does help jog someone’s memory then I urge them to get in touch.”

DI Lavender added: “Enquiries are very much continuing and there will be further searches conducted, as we do everything we can to find out what happened to Denise.

“In addition, we’re continuing to review phone and communications data, as well as past financial transactions, and are speaking with all known relatives, friends and associates of Denise.

“We did have a report of a recent sighting of Denise in Kingswood, which we are following up, and we’d encourage anyone with information to come forward as soon as possible. We’d ask people to contact us direct with all sightings, so we can follow them up as soon as possible.

“If you know where Denise is, please call 999 quoting reference 5222186376, or call 101 with any other information.

“We have also launched an online portal featuring our appeal, which will allow people to send information direct to officers working on this investigation. You can access the portal through this link: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)