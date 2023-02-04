Did you witness assault at Bristol petrol station?

A man was taken to hospital in the early hours of this morning (Saturday 4 February) following an assault at a petrol station in Bristol and we are asking any witnesses to come forward.

Emergency services were called to the Esso forecourt in Park Row at approximately 4.45am after we received a call from the ambulance service to say the victim had been punched by another man.

The victim, who is in his 30s, is believed to have sustained a serious head injury.

Officers are currently carrying out enquiries at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223027630. We’d also be keen to hear from any motorist who was driving in the area at around that time and may have dashcam footage that would be able to help our enquiries.