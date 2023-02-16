Did you witness RTC on A37 in Yeovil?

Dashcam footage and witnesses are sought following a collision on the A37 in Yeovil last week.

A motorbike was being ridden along Ilchester Road towards the town centre when it was involved in a collision with a red Renault Twingo turning right into the college campus at about 5.45pm on Tuesday 7 February. Following the impact, the motorbike struck a second vehicle, a silver SAAB 9-3.

The motorcyclist initially stopped at the scene but then left on foot without providing contact details and we wish to get in touch with them as part of our enquiries.

He was described as white, with dark hair and a beard and wearing a dark top, light grey tracksuit trousers. He was carrying a rucksack and motorcycle helmet.