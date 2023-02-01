Family pay tribute to man who died in Hartcliffe

The family of a man who died in Hartcliffe, Bristol, on Monday (30 January) have paid tribute to him.

Police were called to an address in Gatcombe Road in the early hours, where sadly 52-year-old Paul Wagland died at the scene.

Specialist family liaison officers are providing his family with support.

In a statement, they said: “As a family we are devastated by the sudden loss of our loving Dad. He was artistic, caring, funny and ambitious.

“He was the best ‘Pap’ to his three grandchildren who he loved unconditionally.

“His love for cooking, music and dancing will live on through us forever. We will always cherish the memories we had with him. He will be missed by all his family and friends.

“We are very shocked about the circumstances of our Dad’s death and would appreciate some respect and privacy at this time.”

A woman was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday. Detectives have been granted extra time to question the 41-year-old, who remains in custody.