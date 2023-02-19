Further arrest after man stabbed in Taunton

A teenage boy remains in police custody and there has been a further arrest after a man was stabbed in Taunton.

Thankfully the man’s injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing, but he continues to receive treatment.

It happened in the park area between Baldwin Road and Monmouth Road, Halcon, just before 3.30pm today, Saturday 18 February.

Initial reports suggest that he had been involved in an altercation with several other people who were on bicycles.

Officers arrested a man and a teenage boy that afternoon. The man has since been released without charge while the boy remains in custody on suspicion of wounding with intent.

A second man, aged in his teens, was arrested overnight on suspicion of attempted murder and also remains in custody.

You’ll continue to see an increased police presence in the area as enquiries continue. If you have any concerns please speak with local officers.

If you saw the incident or have any dashcam, CCTV or other footage which could help the ongoing investigation, we’d like to hear from you.