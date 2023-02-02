Further arrests made in murder investigation – Castle Park
A further four arrests have been made as part of our ongoing murder investigation following the death of a man stabbed in Bristol’s Castle Park earlier this week.
Emergency services were called to Fairfax Street after a 36-year-old man was found injured at around 4.30pm on Tuesday 31 January.
A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday afternoon.
A further four arrests have since been made. A 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder, while a 36-year-old man and 23-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
All five remain in police custody.
We continue to appeal for witnesses who may have seen an altercation involving two groups of men, all of whom were black, in the park opposite the junction of Union Street and Wine Street on Tuesday. Two people were in possession of bikes.
If you were in the park between 4-4.30pm and think you saw any suspicious behaviour, please call 101 and quote reference number 5223024599.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223024599, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.