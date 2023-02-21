House linked with violent crime and drugs closed by court order

A house linked to drug use, violent crime and criminal damage has been closed temporarily for three months.

A house in Cannon Close, in Bridgwater, was closed on Thursday 16 February after magistrates at Taunton Magistrates’ Court granted a three-month-long closure order.

The order was requested following a spate of ongoing drug-related crime at the property, which is owned by Sanctuary who supported the application.

Neighbours were subjected to anti-social behaviour and were regularly threatened, verbally abused and, on one occasion, one person was attacked by multiple people who were at the address.

One of the police’s Anti-Social Behaviour Co-ordinator, Cerwyn Pritchard, said: “Immediate neighbours to the property did not feel safe in their own homes as they were subjected to the vile behaviour of those who frequented the now-closed property in Cannon Close.

“The people who visited the house day and night would shout, scream and argue in and outside the property and cause a great deal of unrest in the community.

“We have some investigations ongoing with the crimes linked to this property and will look to bring the guilty persons to justice.

“We are thankful for the public’s support and information provided and hope it encourages anyone feeling the effects of anti-social behaviour in their area to report it to us so we can work with partners to take action.”

Lisa Hogg, Sanctuary’s Operations Manager, said: “We believe that everyone should have the right to feel safe and comfortable in their own home. We take all complaints of antisocial behaviour very seriously and are committed to working with our partners to take action whenever problems occur.”

Police would like to urge anyone who is experiencing similar difficulties in their neighbourhood to report it to police over the phone or via the force’s website.