Image released as part of criminal damage investigation
Officers investigating a criminal damage incident are releasing a photo of a man who they wish to talk to in connection with their enquiries.
Shortly before 7pm on Tuesday 20 December, a collision occurred between a car and an e-scooter in Bristol’s Stapleton Road.
The rider subsequently kicked the car wing mirror and picked up the e-scooter and smashed the windscreen of the driver’s black Toyota Yaris.
We’re issuing a photo of a man – described as slim build, about 5ft 10ins and with black facial hair – who we hope to identify and speak with.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222305580, or complete our online appeals form.