Image released as part of criminal damage investigation

Officers investigating a criminal damage incident are releasing a photo of a man who they wish to talk to in connection with their enquiries.

Shortly before 7pm on Tuesday 20 December, a collision occurred between a car and an e-scooter in Bristol’s Stapleton Road.

The rider subsequently kicked the car wing mirror and picked up the e-scooter and smashed the windscreen of the driver’s black Toyota Yaris.

We’re issuing a photo of a man – described as slim build, about 5ft 10ins and with black facial hair – who we hope to identify and speak with.