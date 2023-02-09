Key witness sought after collision between taxi and pedestrian

We are appealing for a key witness after a collision involving a taxi and a pedestrian.

On Thursday 13 October last year, emergency services were called to Cleeve Hill, in Downend, following a collision between a taxi and a man in his 80s at around 9.40am.

The man was taken to hospital where it was found he had several broken bones. He has since been discharged.

We are looking for a witness who was reportedly in the area at the time driving a 4×4 vehicle.

If you were in the area and have any recollection of the incident, please call 101 and quote reference 5222246437.