Man arrested after assault in Bedminster
We’re asking any witnesses to an assault in Bedminster last night (Sunday 26 February) to come forward.
The ambulance service called us at approximately 10.10pm to make us aware a man had been injured outside a pub in West Street and required medical attention. He was taken to hospital, where he currently remains.
Officers subsequently arrested a 32-year-old on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm. He is currently in custody.
Enquiries, including reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area, are ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the assault or has other information that could help our investigation is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223047021.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.