Man arrested over Wells sexual assault

We’ve arrested a man on suspicion of sexual assault after a schoolgirl, 11, was approached and kissed by a stranger in Wells.

The arrest follows a public appeal for information after the incident on Monday afternoon, 30 January, in Glastonbury Road.

A man in his 20s was arrested on Wednesday 8 February and later released on police bail with conditions while enquiries continue.

The neighbourhood team have been carrying out high visibility patrols in the town since the incident. If you have any concerns please speak with them.

We’re grateful to everyone who has contacted us with information and would still like to hear from anyone who has witnessed or had a similar experience.

We’d like to remind you that following an arrest it’s important not to speculate online or on social media as this could affect any future prosecution.