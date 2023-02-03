Man charged with murder after Castle Park death

A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a man who was stabbed in Castle Park, Bristol.

Ronaldo Griffiths, of Osprey Road, Bristol, has been charged with the murder of 36-year-old Adam Ali Ibrahim, who died in hospital after being found injured in Fairfax Street on Tuesday 31 January.

A post-mortem examination concluded the preliminary cause of death was a stab wound.

Griffiths has also been charged with the attempted grievous bodily harm of another person during the same incident and for possession of an offensive weapon.

Four other people were arrested in connection with the investigation:

A 36-year-old man and a 23-year-old man who had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have both been released on police bail.

A 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation

A 22-year-old man also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without charge.

Griffiths remains in police custody and is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Saturday 4 February).