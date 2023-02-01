Man dies following stabbing in Bristol park

A man has died following an assault in Bristol city centre.

Police and ambulance crews were called at around 4.30pm yesterday (Tuesday 31 January) following reports of a man being stabbed in Castle Park.

A man in his 30s was found injured and was taken to hospital by the ambulance service, where he later died. The man’s identity has not yet been formally confirmed and we are still working to trace his next of kin.

A cordon is in place while officers carry out enquiries at the scene.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident in the park, or who have relevant CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage, which could help the investigation.